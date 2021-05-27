ROTTING CHRIST, SÓLSTAFIR, CANNABIS CORPSE And More Added To Slay At Home Fest Finale

Season of Mist has announced that they have eleven esteemed artists performing at Metal Injection's upcoming final instalment of their Slay At Home Festival.

The stacked lineup will feature sets from Rotting Christ, Sólstafir, Cannabis Corpse, Black Tusk, The Lion's Daughter, Carnation, Foscor, and Replacire, while Abysmal Dawn guitarist Charles Elliott, members of Gorguts, and members of Vltimas will be part of very special musical collaborations, respectively.

The event will be live streamed via the Metal Injection YouTube channel from June 18-19 starting at 3 PM, EDT both days. For those who want to tune in early, special panels will be held each day in advance of the performances. All information can be found here.

Slay At Home is free to watch, however, it will be supporting four very important charities for those who are feeling generous. The event has raised over $200,000 for various charities since its inception last year. The final event will benefit Musicares, The Iggy Fund, The Cancer Research Institute, and National Alliance On Mental Illness.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)