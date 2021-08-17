RUSH - Canadian Tickets For Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut Theatre Event On Sale September 1; New Video Trailer Streaming

Trafalgar Releasing and Anthem Entertainment are proud to announce that Rush - Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart - are set to return to the big screen as Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut comes to select movie theaters worldwide on September 9.





Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut brings Rush fans together in movie theaters once again – this time to celebrate 40 years of Moving Pictures. This global fan event takes an alternate “director’s cut” of the 2019 feature, giving audiences a special look into R40 LIVE, with a revamped setlist including new additions of bonus tracks "One Little Victory" and “Red Barchetta,” as well as "Cygnus X-1” / “The Story So Far” featuring Neil's final recorded drum solo masterpiece.

Additional favorites include songs such as “Animate,” “Closer to the Heart," "Subdivisions,” and “Tom Sawyer" along with backstage moments and candid footage from the cutting room floor. The Director’s Cut also includes soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder," exclusive interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, The Trailer Park Boys, violinist Jonathan Dinklage, and more surprises.

Public ticketing for Rush: Cinema Strangiato – Director’s Cut begins in Canada on September 1. Ticket on-sale dates may vary in additional countries, including the US, beginning on August 17. Visit cinemastrangiato.com for ticketing and the most up-to-date information regarding participating theaters. Stay safe. Check your local community guidelines.

“We are proud to once again bring Rush to big screens worldwide in celebration of 40 years of Moving Pictures,” said Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing SVP of Content Acquisitions. “Rush has such a passionate following and we’re pleased to be able to share so many never-before-seen performances with fans through this new Director’s Cut of Cinema Strangiato.”