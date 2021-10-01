RUSH: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut 2021 Available On Demand Tonight; New Video Trailer Streaming

Following a successful global cinema release, Trafalgar Releasing and Anthem Entertainment are proud to announce that starting tonight, October 1 at 9 PM, ET through Sunday, October 10 at 11:59 PM, ET, Rush fans worldwide can view Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut at home, on demand. Visit cinemastrangiato.com for more information and to purchase access for $15.

Watch a new video trailer:

Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut celebrates the “Holy Trinity of Rock” (Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart) and 40 years of their Moving Pictures via an alternate “director’s cut” of the 2019 feature, giving audiences a special look into R40 LIVE, with a revamped setlist including the new addition of bonus tracks "One Little Victory" and “Red Barchetta,” as well as "Cygnus X-1” / “The Story So Far” featuring Neil's final recorded drum solo masterpiece. Additional favourites include songs such as “Animate,” “Closer To The Heart," "Subdivisions,” and “Tom Sawyer" along with backstage moments and candid footage from the cutting room floor. The Director’s Cut also includes soundcheck performances of the fan-favourite "Jacob's Ladder," exclusive interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, The Trailer Park Boys, violinist Jonathan Dinklage, and more surprises.

Tonight, Friday, October 1 at 9 PM. ET, RushCon will host a live virtual “Interactive Watch Party” for fans to connect and discuss the film when it premieres online. Those who purchase a watch party ticket will maintain access to the content for the entire duration of the VOD window, but only those who log in during the live October 1 event will be able to participate in the chat.

“We are delighted to bring Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut into the homes of Rush fans worldwide following its recent success at the box office,” said Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing SVP of Content Acquisitions. “This will be the first time that the film is available in many countries where a theatrical event was not possible and offers fans around the world a chance to watch together.”

When released in cinemas worldwide, Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut charted No. 4 overall for the North American box office on September 9; ranked No. 2 for the per-screen average for the day in North America, behind only Disney’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; and was No. 5 overall for the UK box office.