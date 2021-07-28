RUSH: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut In Theatres Worldwide For One Night Only This September; Video Trailer

The Holy Trinity of Rock returns to the big screen on September 9, when Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut brings Rush fans together in movie theatres once again worldwide – this time to celebrate 40 years of Moving Pictures.

This global fan event takes an alternate “director’s cut” of 2019's feature, giving audiences a special look into R40 LIVE, with a revamped setlist including new additions of bonus tracks "One Little Victory" and “Red Barchetta” as well as "Cygnus X-1 / “The Story So Far” featuring Neil's final recorded drum solo masterpiece. Additional favorites include songs such as “Animate”, “Closer To The Heart", "Subdivisions", and “Tom Sawyer" along with backstage moments and candid footage left on the cutting room floor.

The Director’s Cut also includes soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder", exclusive interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, The Trailer Park Boys, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more surprises.

“We are proud to once again bring Rush to big screens worldwide in celebration of 40 years of Moving Pictures,” said Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing SVP of Content Acquisitions. “Rush has such a passionate following and we’re pleased to be able to share so many never-before-seen performances with fans through this new Director’s Cut of Cinema Strangiato.”

Starring: Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart, Tom Morello, Taylor Hawkins, Billy Corgan, Nick Raskulinecz, Jonathan Dinklage, Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Scott Appleton

Production by: Anthem Entertainment and Zoe Vision based on original material directed by Dale Heslip and produced by Allan Weinrib for Fadoo Productions

Additional production: ALJ Innovations, Adam Jones

Tickets on sale Tuesday, August 3, here. Watch a trailer below: