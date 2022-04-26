RUSH, KISS, SCORPIONS, DEF LEPPARD, QUEEN, JOURNEY, THIN LIZZY And Many More Featured On Music On Vinyl's Classic Rock Collected

Music On Vinyl has announced June 3 as the release date for Classic Rock Collected, on a limited edition gold vinyl 2LP set.

Classic Rock Collected takes you on a musical journey through the history of rock. This 2LP includes a selection of ultimate rock classics, showcasing 27 iconic artists who participated in the legacy of rock. Classic Rock Collected featured indispensable artists such as Queen, Def Leppard, The Who, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Thin Lizzy, Rush, KISS, Status Quo, Iggy Pop, Meat Loaf, Free and Steppenwolf amongst others.

This rock compilation album is part of the new Collected compilation series, which is a collaboration between Universal Music and Music On Vinyl. The compilations bring together the biggest and best names of its genre, combined with forgotten hits and less discovered gems, giving the listener an experience of both nostalgia and uncovering new musical grounds at the same time.

Classic Rock Collected is available as a limited edition of 3,500 individually numbered copies on gold coloured vinyl and includes an insert.

Tracklisting:

Side A

Queen - "Tie Your Mother Down"

Def Leppard - "Animal"

The Who - "Baba O'Riley"

Gary Moore - "Back On The Streets"

Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Call Me The Breeze"

Scorpions - "Rock You Like A Hurricane"

Side B

Thin Lizzy - "The Boys Are Back In Town"

Journey - "Any Way You Want It"

Sweet - "Love Is Like Oxygen"

Rush - "Limelight"

Sammy Hagar - "I Can't Drive 55"

Styx - "Renegade"

Grand Funk Railroad - "Bad Time"

Side C

KISS - "Lick It Up"

Status Quo - "What You're Proposing"

REO Speedwagon - "Don't Let Him Go"

Steve Miller Band - "Rock'n Me"

Iggy Pop - "The Passenger"

Survivor - "Burning Heart"

Twisted Sister - "We're Not Gonna Take It"

Side D

Meat Loaf - "All Revved Up With No Place To Go"

Free - "All Right Now"

The Allman Brothers Band - "Melissa"

Foreigner - "Feels Like The First Time"

Steppenwolf - "Born To Be Wild"

Asia - "Heat Of The Moment"

George Thorogood & The Destroyers - "Bad To The Bone"