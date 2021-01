SACRIFICE Drummer GUS PYNN Posts Playthrough Video Of SASS JORDAN's "High Road Easy"

Drummer Gus Pynn, best known for his role behind the kit with seminal Canadian thrash band Sacrifice, has switched genres to straight up rock 'n roll in his new playthrough video, as he covers Sass Jordan's "High Road Easy".

Juno Award winner Sass Jordan released "High Road Easy" on her Rats album in 1994, which featured Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Billy Idol) on drums.