SALIVA Release "Come Back Stronger" Music Video; Revelation Album Out Now

Saliva's new album, Revelation, has officially dropped and is now available for streaming on all major platforms. If you're a fan of hard-hitting rock music, you won't want to miss this.

Stream/buy Revelation here.

“We started working on this record in 2020 During the pandemic shutdown. I felt like we had to get outside of the box with this one. I’ve been sober almost 5 years now and there are many songs on this record that are a reflection of it. I just wanted to connect with the listener and pull them into what I was dealing with but also shed some light on overcoming personal adversity. With the passing of Wayne in March, I felt lost. Where do I go? I knew We had this record we were all stoked about. Waynes influence is all over these songs and in my opinion his playing on this album is next level. It’s the only right thing to do to honor him and all our hard work and release it. I just want to share with the world what we have worked on the last 3 plus years,” says Bobby Amaru.

Saliva have unveiled the official music video for their new song, "Come Back Stronger".

"The video was filmed on March 16, 2023. Wayne Swinny passed away five days later. We never knew it would be his last."

Saliva is currently on the road as part of the SNAFU Le Tour 2023, sharing the stage with powerhouse bands like Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin. The tour will be filled with electrifying performances and incredible energy.

SNAFU Le Tour 2023 Dates:

September

12 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

13 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

15 - Manchester, NH - Angel City Music Hall Bar

16 - East Durham, NY - Blackthorne Resort

17 - Horseheads, NY - The L

19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

20 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

22 - Columbus, OH - Shake The Ground Fest 2

23 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

24 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

25 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

27 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

28 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

29 - Lansing, MI - Grewel Hall

30 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center *

October

1 - Paxton, IL - The Cadillac

3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

5 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre

6 - CO Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

7 - Denver, CO - Wild Goose

9 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Inc.

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas - The Industrial Sound

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

13 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

15 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

18 - Chickasha, OK - Legends

19 - Kyle, TX - Railhouse Bar

20 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

21 - Dallas, TX - Glass Cactus

22 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall

25 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Suck Bang Blow

26 - Fernandina Beach, FL - Sadler Ranch

27 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Area 142

* no Any Given Sin