SALIVA Set To Continue The SNAFU Le Tour With DROWNING POOL
April 1, 2024, an hour ago
Saliva is set to continue the SNAFU Le Tour with Drowning Pool this spring. The band will also appear on a number of festivals, including Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, and The Big Growl.
Saliva will continue to release new music throughout 2024 and have been in the studio recording a follow-up to the 2023 release Revelation, that had radio success with singles "Crows" and "High on Me," which climbed its way into the Top 20 on both Mediabase and Billboard charts. Their music continues to resonate with fans and gain recognition in the industry.
The tour will be joined by Any Given Sin in April and Above Snakes in May. Alien Ant Farm, the multi-platinum alternative rock band, will make special appearances on May 14 and 15, bringing their infectious energy and fan-favorite hits to these two dates of the tour.
Each band will be conducting their own on-site VIP prior to doors. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.
Saliva tour dates:
April
4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
5 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre
6 - Bowler, WI - North Star
7 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
9 - Beaver Dam, WI - Stormy’s Music Venue
10 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Event Center
11 - Sioux Falls, SD - The Alliance
12 - Dubuque, IA - Diamond Jo Casino
13 - Wichita, KS - The Crown Uptown
14 - Pineville, MO - The Pines Distillery
16 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
May
3 - South Bend, IN - The Big Growl
8 - Daytona, FL - Rockville Pre-Party
9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville
13 - Myrtle Beach, FL - Myrtle Beach Spring Ralley
14 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
15 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
17 - Shroudsberg, PA - Sherman Lite
19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
21 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s
23 - Col. Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Complex
26 - Reno, NV - VA Street Brewhouse
28 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
29 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
30 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mt Grand
31 - Denver, CO - Wild Goose Saloon
June
1 - Grand Island, NE - Filling Station