SAMAEL To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Passage On European Tour

Swiss black metal pioneers Samael will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Passage by performing the album in its entirety, plus other material past and present, on a European tour this fall. The trek will begin September 29 in Budapest, Hungary and end on October 16 in Krakow, Poland. Sweden's Diabolical will provide support on all dates.

Dates:

September

29 – Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

30 – Brno, Czech Republic – Melodka

October

1 – Berlin, Germany – ORWO Haus

2 – Arnhem, Netherlands – Willemeen

3 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar

4 – Esh-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Kulturfabrik

5 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage

6 – Regensburg, Germany – Eventhall Airport

7 – San Dona Di Piave, Italy – Revolver

8 – Villeurbanne-Lyon, France – CCO

9 – Wetzikon, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame

10 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

11 – Nantes, France – Warehouse

12 – Hasselt, Belgium – Muziekodroom

13 – Essen, Germany – Turock

14 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

15 – Erfurt, Germany – From Hell

16 – Krakow, Poland – Kwadrat

Samael announced the addition of bassist Ales Campanelli to the band lineup last June. A message follows:

"We're proud to welcome new bass player Ales in the band! With his versatility and solid groove, Ales was the missing link to cement our sound. He's been playing with Drop (guitarist Thomas ‘Drop’ Betrisey) for many years and understands perfectly well our machines vs humans music but has also known us from our early black metal days.”