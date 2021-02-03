SAMAEL To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Passage On European Tour
February 3, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Swiss black metal pioneers Samael will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Passage by performing the album in its entirety, plus other material past and present, on a European tour this fall. The trek will begin September 29 in Budapest, Hungary and end on October 16 in Krakow, Poland. Sweden's Diabolical will provide support on all dates.
Dates:
September
29 – Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
30 – Brno, Czech Republic – Melodka
October
1 – Berlin, Germany – ORWO Haus
2 – Arnhem, Netherlands – Willemeen
3 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar
4 – Esh-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Kulturfabrik
5 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage
6 – Regensburg, Germany – Eventhall Airport
7 – San Dona Di Piave, Italy – Revolver
8 – Villeurbanne-Lyon, France – CCO
9 – Wetzikon, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame
10 – Paris, France – Petit Bain
11 – Nantes, France – Warehouse
12 – Hasselt, Belgium – Muziekodroom
13 – Essen, Germany – Turock
14 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser
15 – Erfurt, Germany – From Hell
16 – Krakow, Poland – Kwadrat
Samael announced the addition of bassist Ales Campanelli to the band lineup last June. A message follows:
"We're proud to welcome new bass player Ales in the band! With his versatility and solid groove, Ales was the missing link to cement our sound. He's been playing with Drop (guitarist Thomas ‘Drop’ Betrisey) for many years and understands perfectly well our machines vs humans music but has also known us from our early black metal days.”