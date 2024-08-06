SAMMY HAGAR Discusses Being Examined By Aliens - "They Were More Like Beams Of Light, Almost Like Jelly"; Video

Sammy Hagar has released a new episode in his "Storytime With Sammy" video series. Watch below.

A message states: "For this week's storytime, we've reached the conclusion of our three part deep dive into "Love Walks In" and Sammy's experience with aliens." 👽

Hagar is currently out on the Van Halen "Best Of All Worlds" tour, alongside former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani. The trek sees the band performing Van Halen classics from the David Lee Roth and Hagar eras.

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

Tour dates:

August

9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre