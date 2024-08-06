SAMMY HAGAR Discusses Being Examined By Aliens - "They Were More Like Beams Of Light, Almost Like Jelly"; Video
August 6, 2024, an hour ago
Sammy Hagar has released a new episode in his "Storytime With Sammy" video series. Watch below.
A message states: "For this week's storytime, we've reached the conclusion of our three part deep dive into "Love Walks In" and Sammy's experience with aliens." 👽
Hagar is currently out on the Van Halen "Best Of All Worlds" tour, alongside former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani. The trek sees the band performing Van Halen classics from the David Lee Roth and Hagar eras.
Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.
Tour dates:
August
9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre