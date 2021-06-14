SAMMY HAGAR Performs "I Can't Drive 55" With Guitarist VIC JOHNSON At 37th Annual NASCAR All Star Race; Official Recap Video

Yesterday - Sunday, June 13th - Sammy Hagar and Vic Johnson performed "I Can't Drive 55" as part of the pre-race festivities for the 37th Annual NASCAR All Star race at Texas Motor Speedway. The official recap video, including an introduction from Michael Waltrip, plus behind-the-scenes footage, can be seen below.

"I Can't Drive 55" is the lead single and first track from Sammy Hagar's eighth studio album VOA, released in 1984. Check out the original video: