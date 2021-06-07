SAMMY HAGAR To Perform "I Can't Drive 55" With Guitarist VIC JOHNSON At 37th Annual NASCAR All Star Race

According to Speedway Digest, former Van Halen frontman and The BusBoys guitarist Vic Johnson will perform the Hagar classic "I Can't Drive 55" as part of the pre-race festivities for the 37th Annual NASCAR All Star race on June 13th at Texas Motor Speedway.

They will perform the song - originally released in 1984 on Hagar's VOA album - on a stage located at Section PL 102 at the Texas Motor Speedway grandstands.

Read more here.

Check out some highlights from Sammy Hagar And The Circle’s second of two nights (May 25th and 26th) reduced capacity in Orlando, Florida. "Doing it socially distanced is better than not doing it at all," says The Red Rocker.

(Video by Leah Steiger)