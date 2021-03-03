SATYRICON Working On New Album – “It Does Not Have The Instrumentation You Are Used To Hearing”

Norwegian metal legends Satyricon are working on a new album, due for release in 2022.

An update from frontman Satyr reads, “Snorre Ruch and [I] have been sparring musically for over twenty years with Thorns and @satyriconofficial This project is the new Satyricon album that I’m working on which is close to a musical work in its approach. It is not a collection of songs and it does not have the instrumentation you are used to hearing. Black metal has unlimited forms of expression as long as it has the feeling that is unique to real black metal. You’ll like this and I look forward to sharing it with you in about one year from now.”

Satyricon recently revealed they are remastering their first two albums, Dark Medieval Times and The Shadowthrone.

The full-length debut, Dark Medieval Times, was released in 1994 and was the first release from Moonfog Productions and was recorded in the “Ancient Sphere Ruins at Skoklefald during dark autumn nights August and September anno 1993.”

Second album, The Shadowthrone, was also released in 1994 under Moonfog Productions and was recorded in May and mixed in June, July, and August at Waterfall Studios in ’94.