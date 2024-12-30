SAVAGE To Release Two Brand New Tracks In 2025

Long running UK metal band, Savage, have checked in with the following update:

"Happy New Year. Its been a difficult year for Savage with health issues still preventing activity but we intend to release 2 brand new tracks in 2025 - 'Day Of The Dead' and 'Dead Man Walking' were written just before Lockdown and the guys worked briefly with Mike Exeter to arrange these new songs. 'Day Of The Dead' is a tribute to Ronnie James Dio and has his style throughout. New products are available which will help support the band going forward and we appreciate all the support from fans across the world!"

