SCORPIONS Guitarist RUDOLF SCHENKER Featured On This Week's Episode Of Brazilian TV Series "Garimpeiros do Rock"

A new era in music reality shows has been ushered in with the debut of the TV series, Garimpeiros do Rock. Hosted by manager Paulo Baron and Orlando Custódio, the program will air its second episode on Canal Bis on Tuesday (October 8), starting at 7 PM (Brazilian time). The following day, the content will be available on the Globoplay streaming platform, in Europe and North America.

The program features two big names in show business in search of musical gems hidden in the four corners of Brazil, so that they can be polished and raised to success: the central idea is to find the rockstar that is inside each of these artists. The new episode will feature the participation of the legend Rudolf Schenker, from Scorpions, one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Watch a tease below.

The guitarist talks about pursuing his dreams and determination, in another episode full of twists and turns and lots of information about the magical world of music and its behind-the-scenes. Also participating in the episode are the guitarist and vocalist of Raimundos, Digão, and the guitarist of Angra, Marcelo Barbosa, Philippe Seabra and the band Plebe Rude, showing an overview of rock in Brasília – a true journey with references to books, scenes from important points in that city and testimonials – one of the most fruitful rock cradles in Brazil, and an important hub of show business, being a route for great national and international shows –; in addition to Ney Matogrosso, among other names in this market, discussing the background and future of Rock.

Garimpeiros do Rock:

The stellar cast of the series Garimpeiros do Rock features grand appearances by music giants from around the world: there are bands like Ratt, Twisted Sister, Scorpions, Megadeth, Ratt, Angra, Destruction, Quiet Riot, Massacration, Foreigner, Matanza Ritual, Plebe Rude, Raimundos, Jeff Scott Soto, Rafael Moreira, Titãs, Biquini, Jota Quest, Lobão, Tarja, Roy Z, Dennis Ward (producer), Henrique Fogaça (MasterChef), Régis Tadeu, Branco Mello, Liminha, Helinho Pimentel, Ney Matogrosso and Phil Carlson (Atlantic Records), who signed artists like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, among many others.

Baron and Orlando have traveled to nine Brazilian states, and with determination and love for music, they guide these future rockstars in their quest to achieve their goals, and map out the different styles of rock that exist. There are eleven bands, one in each episode of Garimpeiros do Rock.

Stay up to date with all the details of Garimpeiros do Rock on the official website, here.



