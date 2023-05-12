SCORPIONS – Rare Performance Of “Pictured Life” From 1977 Streaming

May 12, 2023, an hour ago

Germany rock legends Scorpions have unearthed more vintage video, this time of the rare performance of the Virgin Killer track “Pictured Life” from Kaléidospop on May 7, 1977.

Check out the previously uploaded performance of "All Night Long":

Catch Scorpions live in concert on the dates listed below.

May

14 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

16 - SAP Arena - Mannheim, Germany

19 - Zag Arena - Hannover, Germany

21 - Schleyer Halle - Stuttgart, Germany

23 - Mercedes Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany

28 - Hall Tony Garnier - Lyon, France

31 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

June

2 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland

5 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

7 - Winning Group Arena - Brno-Střed, Czech Republic

10 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland

12 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

14 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

17 - Song Festival Grounds - Tallinn, Estonia

19 - Žalgirio Arena - Kaunas, Lithuania

22 - Ergo Arena - Gdansk, Poland

25 - Štark-Arena - Beograd, Serbia

28 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania

30 - Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley - Mogilovo, Bulgaria

July

6 - Festival les Déferlantes Sud de France - Céret, France

11 - Icónica Sevilla Fest at Plaza de España de Sevilla - Sevilla, Spain

16 - Altice Forum - Braga, Portugal