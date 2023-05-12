SCORPIONS – Rare Performance Of “Pictured Life” From 1977 Streaming
May 12, 2023, an hour ago
Germany rock legends Scorpions have unearthed more vintage video, this time of the rare performance of the Virgin Killer track “Pictured Life” from Kaléidospop on May 7, 1977.
Check out the previously uploaded performance of "All Night Long":
Catch Scorpions live in concert on the dates listed below.
May
14 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
16 - SAP Arena - Mannheim, Germany
19 - Zag Arena - Hannover, Germany
21 - Schleyer Halle - Stuttgart, Germany
23 - Mercedes Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany
28 - Hall Tony Garnier - Lyon, France
31 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
June
2 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland
5 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
7 - Winning Group Arena - Brno-Střed, Czech Republic
10 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland
12 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
14 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
17 - Song Festival Grounds - Tallinn, Estonia
19 - Žalgirio Arena - Kaunas, Lithuania
22 - Ergo Arena - Gdansk, Poland
25 - Štark-Arena - Beograd, Serbia
28 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania
30 - Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley - Mogilovo, Bulgaria
July
6 - Festival les Déferlantes Sud de France - Céret, France
11 - Icónica Sevilla Fest at Plaza de España de Sevilla - Sevilla, Spain
16 - Altice Forum - Braga, Portugal