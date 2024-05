SEBASTIAN BACH On Child Within The Man – “I Wanted To Make A Record In 2024 That Somehow Could Feel Like It Came From The ‘70s”

Sebastian Bach spoke to ShawLocal.com ahead of his shows at The Forge in Joliet, IL on Friday, June 7, and at St. Charles’ Arcada Theatre on June 8.

The former Skid Row frontman discussed his recently released Child Within The Man album and the vibe he was going for.

“This is the first solo album that I’ve ever done where I have a full team of people helping me,” he said. “It’s very organic and dynamic, there’s no Pro Tools. I wanted to make a record in 2024 that somehow could feel like it came from the ’70s, because that’s what I like to listen to.”

Bach also said he’d consider returning to his former band if the chance arose.

“It would be respectful to the fans who’ve brought us houses and cars and made us all not have to work a real job [to reunite with Skid Row]. I’d like to pay them back for giving me a fun life, but it’s up to [Skid Row],” he said.

Child Within The Man was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album is available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

Order/save the album here.

Child Within The Man tracklisting:

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

“Freedom”:

“(Hold On) To The Dream” video:

"Everybody Bleeds" video:

"What Do I Got to Lose?" video:

Bach has kicked off the What Do I Got To Lose? US tour. The tour - a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances - wraps June 29 in San Diego, CA. Click here for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets.

Sebastian Bach’s 2024 tour dates are as follows:

May

28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Hendricks Live!

June

1 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheatre

2 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

4 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

5 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

9 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

15 - Denver, CO - Summit

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

21 - Dallas, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

27 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues