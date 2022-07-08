SEETHER Share New Version Of “What Would You Do?” With BUSH’s GAVIN ROSSDALE

Today, heavy rock titans Seether have shared a brand-new version of “What Would You Do?” featuring famed rock vocalist Gavin Rossdale of Bush. Seether’s lead vocalist, Shaun Morgan and Rossdale, trade verses and meld seamlessly on the track’s ferocious choruses.

"It's truly an honour for us to have Gavin sing on this new track as we have been fans of his for decades and we are humbled that he would even agree to be a part of it. He is an icon in rock music who brought an amazing performance to help elevate the song and we are extremely grateful to him,” says Shaun Morgan.

Seether’s “What Would You Do?” originally appeared on last year’s Wasteland – The Purgatory EP and is included on the just released Deluxe Edition of the band’s acclaimed 2020 album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum.

Produced by Shaun Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI), Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum, (“If you want peace, Prepare for war”) spawned three #1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and at Active Rock radio and garnered some of the best reviews of the band’s storied career.

Bursting with the band’s signature combination of melody and cathartic release, the wealth of exceptional songs that comprises the album’s expanded deluxe edition underscores Shaun Morgan’s status as one of rock’s most prolific and successful songwriters.