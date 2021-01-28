SEPULTURA Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Performs Playthrough Of SLIPKNOT's "The Heretic Anthem"

Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande has uploaded a new drum playthrough video, this time featuring himself hammering his way through Slipknot's "The Heretic Anthem". Check it out below.

"No audio editing, no samples, no triggers. Audio recorded with the Yamaha EAD10. Video recorded and edited by Estevam Romera."

Check out Casagrande's previous playthrough video of Slipknot's "People = Shit" below.