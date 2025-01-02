Serbia's CLAYMOREAN Announce Eternal Curse Album

Serbian metal force, Claymorean, are announcing their new studio album, which will be released sometime in spring 2025, on CD via Stormspell Records, and on vinyl via GoldenCore Records.

The title of the album, Eternal Curse, as well as the artwork theme, is something Vlad (founder and guitarist of Claymorean) had on his mind for more than three decades.

Says Vlad, "I was always fascinated with horror themes, specifically the vampire stories depicted in the Hammer Horror movies. However, the main theme of the album is focused on the battles and struggles, on the very nature of humankind - fighting to survive in the great scheme of the universe, and that's what this eternal curse is all about. I also love metal albums with blue artwork, from King Diamond to Dissection, so I must thank our label manager Iordan (CEO of Stormspell Records) for making this idea come true and hiring an amazing artist such as Anton of Old School Crew to bring it to life. I just hope the music on the album will be as exciting as the artwork is to our fans. Personally, I like it quite a lot, so there's at least one person who will enjoy it."

The mixing and mastering job is once again flawlessly executed by the band's sixth member, Boris Šurlan, while the principal photography was magnificently captured by Branko Kabašaj.

Claymorean will promote their new album on the co-headlining tour with Crystallion, aptly called Strong Winds Magic Mist, which will take place in Germany and Czech Republic, from April 4 to April 12.

Dates:

April

4 - Rockclub Nordbayern - Selb, Germany

5 - Spirale - Berlin, Germany

6 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

8 - RPZ - Bonn, Germany

10 - Elfer - Frankfurt, Germany

11 - Backstage - München, Germany

12 - Metal Párty - Zbytiny, Czech Republic