SHARON OSBOURNE To Spill Secrets About SIMON COWELL - "He’s Going To Need More Botox After We Finish With Him"

Sharon Osbourne is a major signing for Celebrity Big Brother, reports The Sun, and she did not come cheap, says the woman herself.

But along with old pal and fellow former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Sharon reckons she will be worth every penny of the rumoured £500,000 she will pocket.

The pair are teasing that they might spill some secrets from their time together on the TV talent contest. And Sharon, 71, joked that some anecdotes will be shocking enough to even make old boss Simon Cowell move his face in disbelief.

She said: “There will be lots of stories, he’s going to need more Botox after we finish with him. There are just so many things, conversations, something else will come to the front of your mind and you think, ‘Oh God, I forgot about that’, or, ‘What about the time that . . . ’ I’m going to be Mother Teresa. I am going in to observe everyone, see if I can sort everyone out and maybe turn it into a little chat show.”

It’s this sort of chat that no doubt had Simon and bosses of The X Factor nervous as she and Louis went into the house on Monday. Sharon says she is only taking part in the show because of weeks of rumours that old chum Louis was in conversations about signing up. The Sun first revealed in January that he was in talks with Celebrity Big Brother bosses — and that was what got Sharon thinking.

