SILENOZ Gives Update On New DIMMU BORGIR Album - “It Wouldn’t Surprise Me If It Sounded More Primitive”

This week’s guest on Streaming For Vengeance (December 30th at 3:33 PM EST) is legendary Dimmu Borgir guitarist and longtime BraveWords supporter Silenoz (real name Sven Atle Kopperud), who talks about his death metal supergroup side project, Insidious Disease, who stormed our BravePicks countdown at #5! The band is rounded off by singer Marc Grewe (Morgoth), bassist Shane Embury (Napalm Death), drummer Tony Laureano (Nile, Angelcorpse) and guitarist Cyrus (Susperia).



When asked about how the band are writing new Dimmu Borgir material during COVID 19, Silenoz says that “We are currently taking a break from it, but yes, we have been writing. Right now we have so much material separately between us. But that’s never a problem to come up with enough material. The challenge has always been melting it together in the pot and see what comes out of it, then you do your best to trim off the fat. The last album (2018’s Eonian ) we could’ve easily had done a double album with the amount of material we had that was good. Just like when I’m doing an Insidious album with the other guys quantity is not what we are going to go for. It’s important for you to learn how to produce yourself, because we are our own producers when it comes to that. That’s tricky too… it’s like when I lined up my Top 40 albums this year, I had to stop at some point because I could’ve gone on and on. And sometimes that’s how it can be with a song. That’s when you have to know when to say stop. At the moment we have some really great ideas. People keep asking me, ‘What is it going to sound like?’ But it’s too early to say. It wouldn’t surprise me if it probably sounded more primitive in Dimmu terms. We’ll see. It will be what it will be. And when we send the master to the label, that means we are happy with it and it’s already a success before we go into manufacturing. That’s how I’ve always looked at our music … once we are done in the studio and we’ve sent it off to mastering then it’s a done deal.”

