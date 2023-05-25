SIRENIA Release "Wintry Heart" Single And Performance Video

Symphonic metal unit, Sirenia, have revealed the third and final new single, entitled “Wintry Heart”. Ranking at the top of their genre for more than 20 years, the band will release their eleventh studio album, 1977, on May 26 via Napalm Records.

Fast-paced single “Wintry Heart” gives a bittersweet taste of early 90’s vibes, roaring guitars and synth melodies, exploring a new style like never before. The single comes with an exciting performance music video.

Morten Veland on “Wintry Heart”: "'Wintry Heart' is a powerful, melodic and more up-tempo song. I also find it to be very energetic - it's definitely one of the songs on the 1977 album that I really look forward to performing live. The chorus also has a great hook line. I hope you'll enjoy it!"

Captivating album opener “Deadlight” is followed by “Wintry Heart”, and “Nomadic” that represents Sirenia's characteristic dark and heavy side as shredding guitar riffs alternate with playful interludes while relentless drums and symphonic electronic elements go hand in hand with one another. “A Thousand Scars” marks a totally new fusion for Sirenia, as heavy symphonic tunes dressed as remarkable rock riffs and poppy rhythms dance together with the feathery light vocals of Emmanuelle. With the eerie and epic tunes of “Fading to the Deepest Black”, the song is reminiscent of their last album, Riddles, Ruins & Revelations (2021). Kicking off with vertiginous blast beats and a mesmerizing performance by Emmanuelle Zoldan, a warm vocal interlude by Morten Veland supports the song's stunning atmosphere before it leads into an impressive guitar solo. Following their operatic symphonic highs, the heavy side of SIRENIA is not forgotten and appears especially towards the end of their 11th record.

1977 will be available in the following formats:

- Digipak Album

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

1977 tracklisting:

"Deadlight"

"Wintry Heart"

"Nomadic"

"The Setting Darkness"

"A Thousand Scars"

"Fading To The Deepest Black"

"Oceans Away"

"Dopamine"

"Delirium"

"Timeless Desolation"

"Twist In My Sobriety" (Bonus track)

"Deadlight" video:

"Twist In My Sobriety" performance video:

Sirenia is:

Morten Veland – Vocals, guitars, bass, synth, programming

Nils Courbaron – Solo Guitar

Emmanuelle Zoldan – Vocals

Michael Brush – Drums

(Photo - Cécile Delpoïo)