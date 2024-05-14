SKILLET's SETH MORRISON & Wife HILARY Announce Pregnancy

Congratulations to Skillet guitarist Seth Morrison and his wife Hilary, who have announced they are expecting baby number two, a boy, in July. The couple are parents to daughter June, who will be two in August.

“Hilary and I are thrilled to announce baby boy Morrison coming in July," said Morrison. "It’s an honor and blessing for God to entrust us with these souls.”

About how his wife told him they were expecting, he shared, “Hilary flew out half way through the Rock Resurrection Tour last year in November to spend a few days together. She broke the news to me before our show in Seattle that night! I broke the news to the band right before we walked to stage (photo below). Definitely a night I’ll always remember every time we’re back to Seattle!”

(Photos - Cole Elder)