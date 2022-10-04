SLADE Unveil Animated Video For “Give Us A Goal”
October 4, 2022, 15 minutes ago
With the football season in full swing and the World Cup looming, millions of football fans are enjoying the world’s greatest game. To celebrate the beautiful game, BMG has released a brand new video for Slade’s “Give Us A Goal”.
The single was originally released in 1978, this is a song for the ages and a football chant if ever you've ever heard one.
As Noddy Holder exclaims “Good luck to England in the soon to be 2022 World Cup.”