SLADE Unveil Animated Video For “Give Us A Goal”

With the football season in full swing and the World Cup looming, millions of football fans are enjoying the world’s greatest game. To celebrate the beautiful game, BMG has released a brand new video for Slade’s “Give Us A Goal”.

The single was originally released in 1978, this is a song for the ages and a football chant if ever you've ever heard one.

As Noddy Holder exclaims “Good luck to England in the soon to be 2022 World Cup.”