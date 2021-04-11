SLASH Drummer BRENT FITZ To Host DW Playlist Party

Join drummer Brent Fitz (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, Union, Vince Neil) live this coming Tuesday, April 13th at 10am Pacific on the dw drums YouTube channel for the dw playlist party. "I’ll be sharing some inspiring tracks played by some of my favorite drummers," says Fitz. "I’ll share a few items I’ve collected from my favorite drummers as well."

Who do your drumming heroes listen to? Come to the dw playlist party to find out! Every other Tuesday they dive into the record collections of some of the most influential drummers in the world as they take you through the songs in their playlist that inspire them. Join the party and get in on the live discussion.

Previous dw playlist parties have been hosted by drummers Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour, Hellyeah) and Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction, Porno For Pyros).