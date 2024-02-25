SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Perform GUNS N' ROSES Deep Cut "Bad Apples" Live For The First Time In Australia; Fan-Filmed Video

On February 24th, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators headlined Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. This particular performance marked the live debut of SMKC's take on "Bad Apples" by Guns N' Roses, which originally appeared on Use Your Illusion I. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Midway through the set, bassist Todd Kerns approached the microphone, and addressed the crowd: "We'd like to play something for you we've never, ever played before. Is that cool with you? Come on. If we f*ck it up, it's between you and me, okay. Take you back to the year 1991. It goes like this."

SMKC's full setlist featured the following 22 songs:

"The River Is Rising"

"Driving Rain"

"Halo"

"Too Far Gone"

"Back From Cali"

"Whatever Gets You By"

"C'est la Vie"

"Actions Speak Louder Than Words"

"Always On The Run" (Lenny Kravitz cover, Todd Kerns on vocals)

"Bent To Fly"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Spirit Love"

"Bad Apples" (Guns N’ Roses cover, live debut, Todd Kerns on vocals)

"Starlight"

"Wicked Stone"

"April Fool"

"Fill My World"

"Doctor Alibi" (Todd Kerns on vocals)

"You're A Lie"

"World On Fire"

"Rocket Man (I Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time)" (Elton John cover)

"Anastasia"

"Back From Cali":

"Bent To Fly":

"Spirit Love":

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators take the stage next on February 27th in Melbourne, Australia. Their complete tour schedule can be found here.