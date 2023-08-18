SLAYER's End Of Summer Collection Includes "Blood Drip Monokini", "Slayer Meat Brander"

Slayer have launched their End Of Summer Collection, which features a number of items, including Reign In Blood Button Down Shirt, Black Eagle Board Shorts, Slayer Logo Slides, Blood Drip Monokini, and the Slayer Meat Brander.

Check out all the items, and place your order, at Slayer.net.



Nuclear Blast Records is reissuing Slayer’s final album, 2015’s Repentless on Transparent Red with Solid Orange and Black Splatter vinyl and orange cassette on October 13.

Pre-order here.

Repentless was BraveWords #1 album of 2015. The album peaked at #4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and acheived Gold certification in Poland (10,000 units sold).

Repentless lineup:

Kerry King – guitars

Tom Araya – bass, vocals

Paul Bostaph – drums

Gary Holt – guitars