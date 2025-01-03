SLIPKNOT Guitarist JIM ROOT On Songwriting - "When You Become So Attached To Something And You're So In Your Head With It, You Can't Look At It Objectively" (Video)

The Captain at Anderton's Music Co recently caught up with Slipknot guitarist Jim Root prior to the band's show at the O2 Arena in London, England in December 2024. Check out the in-depth discussion on guitars, music and songwriting below.

Root: "I always write thinking about what not just Mick (Thomson / guitar) is gonna be doing, but what Clown or Pfaff (percussionists) or any of the other guys are gonna be doing, and I always think about leaving space. The only question is, what's Corey (Taylor / vocals)gonna do? So if I write a four or five minute long arrangement and I've got it set up so there's an intro, and then there's a verse line, and then a pre-chorus and a chorus, and then a middle eight section or a breakdown, and then it all repeats or whatever, I might give it to him and he might wanna sing a chorus over what I thought was a verse, or he might take this little pre-chorus section and want that to be the verse. I have to be real free with what I write so that I don't get married to how it is in my head."

"When you become so attached to something and you're so in your head with it, you can't look at it objectively, but you give it to somebody like Mick and he hears it from a totally different standpoint and a different style of playing even, and he does something that wouldn't even occur to me. And then all of a sudden that's the thing that takes the song and lifts it to where it needs to be."

Slipknot have announced a string of European tour dates in June 2025.

Dates:

June

4 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

6 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

7 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

8 - Nancy, France - Heavy Weekend

10 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

13 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock

14 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

17 - Ferrara, Italy - Ferrara Summer Festival

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

23 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

25 - Lyon, France - Ldlc Arena

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

28 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

Returning for the third time, Slipknot's Knotfest tour will hit Australia in early 2025. Dates are as follows:

February

28 – Flemington Racecourse - Melbourne, Australia

March

2 – Brisbane Showground - Brisbane, Australia

8 – Centennial Park - Sydney, Australia

More 2025 dates:

June

