SNAKECHARMER Feat. Former WHITESNAKE, BLACK SABBATH, WISHBONE ASH Members To Release 4CD Anthology Box Set

British hard rock supergroup, Snakecharmer, was formed in 2013 by former members of Whitesnake, Wishbone Ash, and Thunder. The resulting lineup is a veritable who's-who of classic hard rock: vocalist Chris Ousey (Heartland), guitarist Laurie Wisefield (Wishbone Ash), drummer Harry James (Thunder), keyboardist Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath live), and guitarist Micky Moody (Whitesnake).

Given the band's pedigree, it was inevitable that the music would sound like good-time, classic melodic hard rock with a blues edge, their eponymous debut was released in 2013 by Frontiers. The response from fans and critics alike was rapturous, and the band toured to wide acclaim.

In 2015, Moody left the band, replaced by young Irish-born virtuoso Simon McBride. Snakecharmer's follow up album, Second Skin, arrived in 2017.

This 4CD box set collects the bands two studio albums as well as two live shows from Milton Keynes which show the band at work in a live environment, the booklet has notes by Classic Rock's Dave Ling talking to the band about their career as well as newly mastered studio albums done by Tony Dixon.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1: Snakecharmer

"My Angel"

"Accident Prone"

"To The Rescue"

"Falling Leaves"

"A Little Rock & Roll"

"Turn Of the Screw"

"Smoking Gun"

"Stand Up"

"Guilty As Charged"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Cover Me In You"

Bonus Tracks:

"White Boy Blues"

"A Breath Away" - Japan Only Bonus Track



Disc 2: Second Skin

"Sounds Like A Plan"

"That Kind Of Love"

"Are You Ready To Fly?"

"Follow Me Under"

"I’ll Take You As You Are"

"Hell Of A Way To Live"

"Fade Away"

"Dress It Up"

"Punching Above My Weight"

"Forgive And Forget"

"Where Do We Go from Here?"

Bonus Track:

"On My Way" - Japan Only Bonus Track



Disc 3: Live at The Stables, Milton Keynes 26/01/2014

"Guilty As Charged"

"A Little Rock & Roll"

"Ready An’ Willing"

"Accident Prone"

"Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues"

"Falling Leaves"

"Moody’s Blues"

"Slow An’ Easy"

"My Angel"

[Band Introductions]

"Cover Me In You"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Here I Go Again"

"Fool For Your Loving"



Disc 4: Live at The Stables, Milton Keynes 17/01/2015

Intro

"Guilty As Charged"

"A Little Rock & Roll"

"Ready An’ Willing"

"Cover Me in You"

"Accident Prone"

"Falling Leaves"

"Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues"

"My Angel"

"Moody’s Blues"

"Slow An’ Easy"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Here I Go Again"

"Take Me With You"

"Fool For Your Loving"

Featuring:

Chris Ousey - Vocals

Simon McBride - Guitar

Laurie Wisefield - Guitar

Adam Wakeman - Keyboards

Neil Murray - Bass

Harry James - Drums

Micky Moody - Guitar