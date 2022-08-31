SOUNDGARDEN's CHRIS CORNELL Thought This Song Would Be A Decent Fourth Single... It Became His Biggest Hit; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"When Soundgarden released 'Black Hole Sun' a surreal and sinister trip into the unknown… the song's sonic beauty resembled a psychedelic apocalypse. Authored by legendary Seattle musician Chris Cornell during a late-night drive, he quickly rushed home to capture this haunting melody. When he finished the song he completely underestimated it, calling it a decent third or fourth single. Little did he know this rock anthem was about to flip the musical zeitgeist upside-down and send Soundgarden past Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Alice In Chains in grunge’s next wave of the 90s. Next we dig deep into the meaning of this dreamy soundscape… on Professor Of Rock."