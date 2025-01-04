Spanish Power Metallers SINNER RAGE To Unleash Debut Album In February; "Fire's On" Single / Video Available

Spanish true metallers, Sinner Rage, have released a new video, "Fire's On". The track is the second to be revealed from the band's highly anticipated debut album, Powerstrike, set for international release on February 21st via Dying Victims Productions.

Making their public debut with a self-titled demo in early 2024, Sinner Rage thrust themselves into the present with a sound wholly built on the past: pure and total heavy metal during the genre’s ‘80s heyday. Wasting no time defending the faith, the Spaniards return a full year later with their debut album, Powerstrike.

Truly titled, Powerstrike is an pitch-perfect throwback to the days when heavy metal supremacy were ruled by the likes of Judas Priest, Saxon, Queensrÿche, and Crimson Glory. Moving at a disarmingly relaxed strut, Sinner Rage convey charisma and simple-yet-assured power during every second of this short & sweet tome. The hooks are heavy and headbanging, but the quartet exhibit a keen knack for spacious, almost-atmospheric dynamics; the riffing hits even harder when coming back from those quieter moments, and frontman Aritz Martinez’s pipes likewise sound even silkier. Some would simply qualify that as a further (and seamless) extension of old-days metal values, before speed and energy overload took over, and they’d not be wrong.

Whatever way you approach it, Powerstrike will send shivers of déjà vu through every soul who’s ever bled for metal, but make no mistake: Sinner Rage are absolutely authentic to the bone, no matter the calendar year.

Tracklist:

"Powerstrike"

"Silent Thunder"

"Highway Knights"

"Chained by Night"

"Fire's On"

"Angel of Combustion"

"Call of the Wind"

"Dangerous Attraction"

