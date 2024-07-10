STEEL PANTHER Share "Who's Your Daddy('s Jokes)" Episode 207; Video

Steel Panther have released Episode 207 of Who’s Your Daddy(‘s Jokes). Watch below.

A message states: "What's a camel's favorite day of the week? HUMP DAY, BITCHES!! And, there's no better way to celebrate than with a brand new episode of Who's Your Daddy('s Jokes) courtesy of Michael and Satch! Want some? Come get some."

Steel Panther, comprised of Michael Starr (Vocals), Satchel (Guitars), Stix Zadinia (Drums) and Spyder (Bass), return to the road in the United States on August 23 in Buffalo, NY. The trek runs through September 14 where it wraps up in Jacksonville, NC. The 15-date tour will make stops in Hampton Beach, NH (August 24 & 25); Portland, ME (August 30); Baton Rouge, LA (September 8) and Augusta, GA (September 14) to name a few.

Additional information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here.

“Some of you thought the On The Prowl Tour was over. Some of you thought you missed your chance to see us live. Some of you just forgot what day of the week it is. In any instance, being so wrong has never felt so right. We’re back bitches and you don’t want to miss this one,” explains Steel Panther.

Dates:

August

23 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

24 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

25 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

28 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork

30 - Portland, ME - Aura

31 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

September

1 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

4 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

6 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

7 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

8 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

10 - Destin, FL - Club LA

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

13 - Augusta, GA - The Miller

14 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan’s Live