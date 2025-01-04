STEPHEN PEARCY - Behind-The-Scenes Vlog From Bay City Fireworks Festival 2024 Streaming

Waste Some Time With Jason Green host, Jason Green, has shared a new video from the road, acting as tour manager for Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy. In this episode, Pearcy plays the July 4th weekend at the Bay City Fireworks Festival 2024 in Bay City, WI with special guest, George Lynch (guitar / Lynch Mob, ex-Dokken). Slaughter also make a cameo appearance.

Back on November 8, BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, released Out Of The Cellar 40th Anniversary, celebrating Ratt’s massively successful first studio album. Limited Edition versions include the unreleased track, "Reach For The Sky", recorded during the 1983 Out Of The Cellar sessions.

Ratt frontman, Stephen Pearcy, performed "Reach For The Sky" for the first time during his concert at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on December 29. Watch fan-filmed video below:

Formed in Los Angeles, Ratt was featured as an unsigned act on Uncle Joe Benson’s Local Licks Drive Time Show on KLOS-FM. This was their first time on radio and led to their signing to Atlantic Records.

Featuring the classic line up of Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Warren DeMartini (guitars), Robbin Crosby (guitars), Juan Croucier (bass/vocals), and Bobby Blotzer (drums), Ratt exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of Out Of The Cellar.

Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, the lead single “Round And Round” hit #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Out Of The Cellar reached #7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with “Back For More” and “Wanted Man”.

Out Of The Cellar became a huge success, and after the album was released, the band went on a world tour, selling out stadiums and arenas worldwide and sharing a stage with acts such as Ozzy Osborne, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe, Twisted Sister and more.

This Limited Edition of Out Of The Cellar is available in red and black splatter vinyl with a lenticular cover and an additional neon orange 7” with the unreleased track "Reach For The Sky", as well as a Limited Edition CD format with lenticular cover and unreleased track.

Out Of The Cellar tracklisting:

"Wanted Man" (Cristofanilli/Crosby/Pearcy)

"You’re In Trouble" (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)

"Round And Round" (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)

"In Your Direction" (Pearcy)

"She Wants Money" (Croucier)

"Lack Of Communication" (Croucier/Pearcy)

"Back For More" (Pearcy/Crosby)

"The Morning After" (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)

"I’m Insane" (Crosby)

"Scene Of The Crime" (Crosby/Croucier)

Bonus Track:

"Reach For The Sky" (Crosby/Pearcy/Torien)