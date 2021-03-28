STEPHEN PEARCY - "I Will Not Do Another RATT Record Unless It's With The Original Guys"

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy guested on the 80's Glam Metalcast and discussed his upcoming livestream concert. He also looked back on about some key moments from Ratt's past and the talked about the current status of the band. Check out the interview below.

On his upcoming livestream on April 2nd

Pearcy: "We had this gig for Ratt planned for New Year’s Eve but we couldn’t pull it together. So I thought my Rat Bastards would do it, take the other lane. So I went on with that and now we’re gonna do this show at the Whisky A Go Go and it’s gonna be way cool. Maybe have a guest or two. It will be personal and we’ll have fun. It’s a front row seat for only $10, it’s like the 70’s again!"

On the term Hair Metal

Pearcy: "You can call me Hair Metal anything... I embrace it! It’s doesn’t matter to me. Been there and done it. Some of these bands that never made it big in the 80’s should thank god, because with streaming and everything that’s going on now they get played more now then they did then. These bands should feel privileged....so call yourself Hair Metal, call yourself whatever is next. To me, it’s just rock music, but if you gotta embrace it."

On Reach For The Sky and Detonator

Pearcy: "We were sidetracked on Reach for The Sky. That record took a lot to get done. The band was combusting internally and not in a good way. It sold well. It was like our fifth consecutive Platinum, I believe. All we can do is write and hope it works... and most of the time it’s worked. I love that album, but I think I’m into Detonator a little more. On that one we had some new blood working with Desmond Child. We wanted to try something different. We thought we were getting too glossy. Desmond wasn’t there to be Mr. Hitmaker, just to bring a new perspective to the writing. My best experience on that album was writing 'Givin’ Yourself Away' with Desmond and Dianne Warren. That was worth the whole record to me. That song was only released in Japan and we did a video for it. The album did what it did as the music scene was changing."

On Infestation and not wanting to do another Ratt album without the original surviving members

Pearcy: "I will not do another record unless it's with the original guys. There's no way in hell. I've given DeMartini and everybody the courtesy. Why would I do that? There's no reason. We tried that with Infestation. People go, 'That's a great record.' I'm, like, well, that's because it was the only thing that we were able to give you. If there was Juan in there, if there was Robbin in there, if there was the original guys, the nucleus, you would have gotten a better record. It's just the way it is; that's just the way it works. Because as dysfunctional or functional as we are, that's what makes our music. Look, Carlos Cavazo was in the band for a bit. We wrote the first two singles, Carlos and I. So there you go right there. It wasn't even really a true Ratt record. I don’t know if I would ever play with Carlos again. That’s a bridge that’s so far out there. No disrespect to the guys that played on Infestation. But without the original guys - I just wouldn't do that to Ratt, to the brand."

Join Stephen Pearcy and his “Ratt Bastards” for an exclusive livestream concert on Friday, April 2 at 7 PM, PDT from the world famous Whisky A Go Go, on the Sunset Strip.

Pearcy will be joined by members of Ace Frehley, Lita Ford, Danzig, Hellyeah, Arcade and a very special guest. Tickets, merchandise and VIP packages available here.

The concert will be available on demand through April 5. Check out a trailer below: