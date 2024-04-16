STEVE HACKETT Hospitalized Following "Adverse Reaction To Medication" - "I Am Now Recovering," Says Former GENESIS Guitarist

Legendary rock guitarist, Steve Hackett, was forced to miss his scheduled show on Saturday (April 13) at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona after he was hospitalized.

The former Genesis guitarist took to social media on Sunday to share the following message:

"Hello everyone, I’m so sorry for the scare. I’d hoped to power through the Phoenix show but I had a bronchial infection and a last minute adverse reaction to medication. Consequently, the Medics took me to hospital. I am now recovering and glad to be feeling okay. I was very sad to miss the show and I will return to play in Phoenix as soon as possible. My thanks to you all for your understanding and support.

"With warmest wishes, Steve"



Hackett recently released his new studio album, The Circus And The Nightwhale, via InsideOut Music.

The Circus And The Nightwhale is Steve’s first new music in over two years. It follows the beautiful acoustic LP Under A Mediterranean Sky from January 2021 - which rose to #2 in the UK Classical chart - and, in September of that year, his metallic masterpiece Surrender Of Silence, which hit the UK Top 40. His 2023 live album, Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton, reached #2 in the Rock & Metal Chart. Steve’s new LP promises ballads, blues, blistering progressive rock… and healthy measures of theatre and fantasia.

Recorded between tours in 2022 and 2023 at Siren studio in the UK - with guest parts beamed in from Sweden, Austria, the US, Azerbaijan and Denmark, the lineup for The Circus And The Nightwhale includes some familiar faces alongside Steve on electric and acoustic guitars, 12-string, mandolin, harmonica, percussion, bass and vocals. Roger King (keyboards, programming and orchestral arrangements), Rob Townsend (sax), Jonas Reingold (bass), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Craig Blundell (drums) and Amanda Lehmann on vocals. Nick D’Virgilio and Hugo Degenhardt return as guests on the drumstool, engineer extraordinaire Benedict Fenner appears on keyboards and Malik Mansurov is back with the tar. Finally, Steve’s brother John Hackett is present once more on flute.

The new album is available to order on several different formats, including a Limited CD+Blu-ray mediabook (including 5.1 Surround Sound & 24bit high resolution stereo mixes), Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g Vinyl LP & as Digital Album. All feature the stunning cover painting by Denise Marsh. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"People Of The Smoke"

"These Passing Clouds"

"Taking You Down"

"Found And Lost"

"Enter The Ring"

"Get Me Out!"

"Ghost Moon And Living Love"

"Circo Inferno"

"Breakout"

"All At Sea"

"Into The Nightwhale"

"Wherever You Are"

"White Dove"

"Circo Inferno" visualizer:

"People Of The Smoke" video:

"Wherever You Are" video:

For Steve Hackett's upcoming live dates, head here.

(Photo - Tina Korhonen)