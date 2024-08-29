STEVE VAI Unveils Spark MINI Signature Amp; Video Walkthrough Available

Spark MINI Vai has arrived. Sign-up to be first in line to pre-order here.

Custom designed by Steve Vai and Positive Grid, get Steve’s legendary tone at your fingertips; complete with an exclusive burgundy Tolex™ wrap, mandala grille, custom top-panel featuring four Vai designed presets, and 24k gold-plated braided instrument cable.

One hundred lucky customers who order during pre-order only will receive an autographed amp at random.

Spark MINI also features

- Custom Steve Vai presets

- Steve Vai jam tracks

Custom-designed by the legendary Steve Vai, Spark MINI Vai delivers the tone that defines modern rock. Innovative, groundbreaking, and utterly inspirational, Vai is undeniably one of the most influential guitarists in the world, and this amp captures his iconic sound and personal design touch. It’s more than just an amp—it’s a piece of rock history.