STEVE VAI Weiǵhs In On New BILLY MORRISON Solo Album - "A Seasoned Pro That Maintains Authentic Rock And Roll Integrity, And His New Record Slams Hard!"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared the following message with his fans:

"Happy to tell you guys that I’m part of the new Billy Morrison solo album, The Morrison Project, that drops this Friday, April 19th on all platforms. Billy is a seasoned pro that maintains authentic rock and roll integrity, and his new record slams hard! He is also a dear friend with a giant heart who has vitally helped many in the rock community find their footing while struggling with addiction. He is also an accomplished fine painting artist with a powerful edge and beauty in his art works. I’m happy to be a part of his project."

For The Morrison Project - Billy Morrison's third solo album and first since 2015 - he assembled an electrifying 12 songs including guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John5, and more. See the tracklisting below.

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album - recorded in Los Angeles at various studios - were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

Tracklisting:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Crack Cocaine" video:

"Drowning" video:

(Photo - Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos)