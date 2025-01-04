STEVEN WILSON Talks Returning To Prog Territory On His New Album - "The Idea I Had Immediately Suggested Something More Long-Form And Conceptual"
January 4, 2025, 37 minutes ago
Porcupine Tree frontman-turned-solo-artist, Steven Wilson, will release his eighth solo album, The Overview, via Fiction Records on March 14 – and it marks his long-awaited return to prog territory. He recently spoke with Prog about the new record. Following is an excerpt from the interview.
The Overview is a 42-minute concept album features just two epic songs; the 23-minute Objects Outlive Us, and the 18-and-a-half minute title track.
Wilson: “To pre-empt questions about why I’ve gone back to a more progressive style, it’s because that’s what the theme suggested. Objects Outlive Us is more of a human story. Basically these little soap operas and stories about what we’re doing to the planet, set against what’s going on on the other side of the universe. The Overview is more the story of space – about being lost in space, about being on the other side of the universe, about the sheer size of it all.”
Wilson has announced The Overview Tour for May / June 2025. It will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 1st and wrap up on June 13th in Madrid, Spain. He will be out supporting his forthcoming album, The Overview.
Tour dates:
May
1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
2 - Olso, Norway - Konserthaus
4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB-Hallen
6 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
7 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal
9 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
10 - Bristol, UK - Beacon
12 - London, UK - Palladium
13 - London, UK - Palladium
15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
16 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall
18 - Manchester, UK - The Lowry
22 - Amsterdam. Netherlands - AFAS Live
24 - Paris Salle, France - Pleyel
25 - Paris Salle, France - Pleyel
28 - Lyon, France - Bourse Du Travail
30 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porshe Arena
31 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
June
2 - Berlin, Germany - Friedrichspalast
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
4 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
5 - Gliwice, Poland - Prezero
7 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Archimboldi
8 - Rome, Italy - Auditorium Parco Della Musica
10 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
11 - Marseille, France - Cepax Silo
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Para-Lel 62
13 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera
Wilson recently guested on the Gas Masks & Hand Grenades podcast alongside Tom Bowness to discuss their project, No-Man. During the chat, found below, Wilson offered some information on his next solo album, due out in 2025.
Wilson: "The follow up (to The Harmony Codex) is almost finished, can you believe. Bear in mind The Harmony Codex was finished in December 2022, so it's been over a year since that, and I've almost finished the follow-up. It's very different again. I work very quickly and I'm still excited by making music. This is just two 20-minute long tracks, so it's very conceptual, and I think that'll be finished and ready to come out early next year."