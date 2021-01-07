STONE WHISKEY Release Debut Single / Video "Rebels Of The Sun"

Stone Whiskey is an American hard rock band, based out of Raleigh, NC. Building on the classic, time tested five-piece formula of hard hitting, rebellious rock 'n roll, the band's lineup consists of vocalist Alan Rueda, guitarists Bill Spears and Chris Clark, drummer Mike Ropelewski, and bassist Jim Hunter. Stone Whiskey's debut full length album is expected to be released in early 2021.

That as yet untitled album is being mixed and mastered by Anthony Focx (The Dead Daisies, Buckcherry, Steven Tyler, Vince Neil).

Check out the official music video for Stone Whiskey's debut single "Rebels Of The Sun". The clip was filmed at Vintage Noise Studio in Raleigh, NC.

