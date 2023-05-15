STONE WHISKEY Shares Official Video For "Doom And Gloom" - A Fresh Take On THE ROLLING STONES Classic

Rock enthusiasts, Stone Whiskey, have just issued the video for their latest single "Doom And Gloom" - a cover of the classic Rolling Stones tune. The band has put their own unique spin on the track, adding their signature sound and style to the legendary song.

"Doom And Gloom" is a timeless classic, originally recorded by the Rolling Stones in 2012. Stone Whiskey's rendition of the song is an electrifying version that is sure to captivate listeners with its edgy guitar riffs and powerful vocals.

The band's passion for music is evident in this new single, as they have infused the track with their own brand of energy and creativity. Fans of classic rock and roll will appreciate the familiar sound of the original, while also enjoying the new twists and turns that Stone Whiskey has added to the song.

Lead singer, Alan Rueda, said of the new single, "We've always been huge fans of the Rolling Stones, and 'Doom And Gloom' is one of our favorite songs. It's an honor to put our own spin on this classic, and we're excited to share it with our fans."

Stone Whiskey has been making waves in the music industry with their dynamic sound and high-energy performances. The band has built a loyal fan base with their original music and covers of classic rock songs. "Doom And Gloom" is sure to be a hit with their fans.

Guitar player, Bill Spears, said on the release “We wanted to give our fans some new content to rock to. Hopefully it will hold them over till our new album is complete.”

Stone Whiskey is currently in the studio recording their sophomore album, scheduled to be released in the Fall of 2023.

“We are trying to stick to our roots but also show that we have evolved as a band since our debut album,” said Alan. “We have to make sure that this next album can stand up to our first one”

The new single is now available for streaming and download on all major music platforms. For more information about Stone Whiskey and their music, visit the band's website or follow them on Facebook.