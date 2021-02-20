STRYPER Frontman Looks Back On To Hell With The Devil Being Certified Gold In 1987 - "Millions Of Fans Around The Globe Supported Our Unique Approach To Metal"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet posted the following message on social media on February 19th celebrating the band's 1986 breakthrough album, To Hell With The Devil, achieving Gold status in 1987:

"On this day in 1987, To Hell With The Devil was certified gold by The RIAA - it went onto multi-platinum status. Despite all the battles from both sides (mainstream and Christian), we did things our own way and millions of fans around the globe supported our unique and one of a kind approach to metal. We broke down walls and barriers and destroyed the perception that metal belongs to the Devil. Over 10 million albums later, we're still blessed to be able to produce some of our best music to date.

Who knows, maybe we’ll break new ground and produce another album that achieves Gold certification. Anything is possible if you set your heart and mind to it. Thank you all for helping Stryper accomplish greatness. We are humbled and blessed."

Stryper's third album, Two Hell With The Devil, was released in 1986 via Enigma. It was the first Christian metal album to achieve Platinum status, selling over one million copies. The original artwork depicted four long haired angels throwing the devil into a fiery pit, which was deemed controversial at the time. The cover was then changed in later pressings to a basic black cover with the Stryper logo and the album title in the center.

Tracklist:

"Abyss (To Hell with the Devil)"

"To Hell With The Devil"

"Calling On You"

"Free"

"Honestly"

"The Way"

"Sing-Along Song"

"Holding On"

"Rockin' The World"

"All Of Me"

"More Than A Man"