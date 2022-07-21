STRYPER Release New Single "See No Evil, Hear No Evil"; Audio Streaming

Stryper have released a new single, "See No Evil, Hear No Evil". The song will appear on their upcoming studio album, which is set for release later this year. More details on the album will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

In the meantime, enjoy "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" here, and/or below.

Says Michael Sweet: "'See No Evil, Hear No Evil' was, believe it or not, inspired by the health issues that Oz and I have been faced with. Despite our limitations, we were able to deliver an album that is powerful and relevant and 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil' is the perfect track to showcase that. We could not be more excited about this album! The best is yet to come."