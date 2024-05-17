STYX Announces TERRY GOWAN As New Bassist

Legendary group, Styx, begins its tour in the Maritimes and Quebec this evening and will play shows in Moncton (5/17), Summerside (5/18), Halifax (5/19), Laval (5/21), Trois-Rivières Rivières (5/22), Alma (5/24) and Quebec City (5/25). Juno Award winner and bilingual artist from Fredericton David Myles, heir to Johnny Cash, JJ Cale and Buddy Holly will open for all shows.

Starting June 11, Styx will join up with Foreigner and special guest John Waite for the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes co-headlining trek produced by Live Nation.

The seven band members are committed to thrilling audiences around the world as they begin their second decade with an average of more than 100 shows per year. Styx consists of James “JY” Young, Tommy Shaw, Lawrence Gowan, Chuck Panozzo, Todd Sucherman, Will Evankovich and, picking up the baton from Ricky Phillips, taking over on bass is Terry Gowan.

Terry Gowan declares, “It is within an honor and somewhere beyond a dream come true to be joining JY, Tommy, Chuck, Will, and my brother Lawrence – and to be reacquainted with decade long Gowan bandmate Todd -- in taking on the mantle as the new bassist of the legendary Styx. Here’s to many years ahead on the Styx adventure!”

"I’m very pleased and proud to have my brother, Terry, join Styx,” says Lawrence Gowan. “Terry played on four of my six solo Gowan albums. He’s on records that include some of the world’s most renowned musicians: Tony Levin, Jerry Marotta, Jon Anderson, and Alex Lifeson, as well as touring with Gowan from 1985 to 1990 and again 2010 to this year of 2024. It’s really great to have him aboard!”

As Tommy Shaw exclaims, “We’re all looking forward to the Canadian shows that are coming up soon and introducing Terry Gowan on bass guitar and vocals as the newest Styx member!!! Are you ready to rock? We are too! See you soon!”

Drummer Todd Sucherman adds, “I’ve had the pleasure of being a rhythm section partner with Terry Gowan for several years in Gowan’s band, and I look forward to welcoming this talented multi-instrumentalist into the fold.”

Styx headline dates:

May

17 - Moncton, MB - Casino New Brunswick – The Centre

18 - Summerside, PE - Consolidated Credit Union Place

19 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

22 - Trois-Rivieres, QC - Amphitheatre Cogeco

24 - Alma, QC - Centre Multisports

25 - Quebec City, QC - Agora





Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour dates with Foreigner and John Waite (closing act in brackets):

June

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (Styx)

12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center (Foreigner)

14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage (Styx)

15 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre (Foreigner)

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL (Styx)

19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (Foreigner)

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (Foreigner)

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Styx)

25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (Foreigner)

26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre (Styx)

28 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Foreigner)

29 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord (Styx)

30 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Foreigner)

July

12 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater (Styx)

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (Foreigner)

15 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium (Foreigner)

17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Styx)

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (Foreigner)

20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Styx)

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (Foreigner)

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live (Styx)

26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (Styx)

28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Foreigner)

30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC (Foreigner)

31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake (Styx)

August

2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center (Styx)

3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater (Foreigner)

4 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion (Styx)

16 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater (Foreigner)

17 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (Styx)

20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB (Foreigner)

21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Styx)

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center (Foreigner)

24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (Styx)

26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha (Foreigner)

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Styx)

(Photo - Jason Powell)