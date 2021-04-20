STYX Joins Forces With COLLECTIVE SOUL For Multi-City Tour Launching In June

The long wait is finally over for Styx and Collective Soul fans, as both bands are rested, healthy and ready to hit the road for their first-ever multiple city tour together. Tickets for various cities, as well as exclusive VIP packages from each band, will go on sale starting Friday, April 23, as well as Friday, April 30 at StyxWorld.com and CollectiveSoul.com.

"Hello friends, Man, have we missed you all! We are thrilled by the news that Styx will be hitting the road with our friends Collective Soul. After all this time off, (whew!) and now to get together with this masterful band of storytelling troubadours, we can’t wait to see you all again live and in person, performing an evening of music we love. See you soon!!!" - Tommy Shaw, Styx

"Not only is it great to get back to live music and see our fans, family, and friends; but to experience it with a great band like Styx, IT’S AWESOME! Let’s Rock!" - Ed Roland, Collective Soul

Styx - James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals) - had previously announced their return to Las Vegas with a two-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on September 25 and September 26, which will include an exclusive set list and brand-new stage production. Today, due to popular demand because the first two shows quickly sold-out, a third date has been added on September 24. Tickets for the newly added show will go on sale to the general public Friday, April 23 at 10 AM, PT. Styx fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 21 at 10am PT, while the Venetian’s Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, April 22 at 10 AM, PT.

Collective Soul - Ed Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals) - have performed a handful of socially distanced shows within the past few months, including a sold-out New Year’s Eve show in Kissimmee, FL at the Promenade at Sunset Walk, as well as a three-night sold-out stint at the Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA.

Check out the tour at the following stops, with more shows for Styx and Collective Soul to be announced soon.

June

16 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre (Styx only; on sale April 30)

18 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (on sale April 23)

19 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center (on sale April 23)

20 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheatre (on sale April 30)

24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre (on sale April 23)

25 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre (on sale April 23)

26 - Camdenton, MO - Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (on sale April 23)

27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (on sale April 23)

September

24 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre (Styx only; on sale April 23)

25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre (Styx only; Sold Out)

26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre (Styx only; Sold Out)

(Styx photo - Rick Diamond; Collective Soul photo - Lee Clower)