SUASION Release “Black Or White” Visualizer; The Infinite Album Out Now

Suasion new album The Infinite is out now via Atomic Fire Records.

The Infinite is the band’s deepest dive and highest ascent to date that emotes within the band's radiant cinematic electronic metalcore. All 12 tracks massage the listener's emotions and the ability to connect with the music.

Discover The Infinite with the new single "Black Or White" of the movie album concept below:

"Black Or White" is a rocket ride to the hearts of the listeners and minds, and the anticipation was high for the release of Suasion's new album The Infinite, which is more than just an empty hype as the album shows personality and power. “We used this song because it represents the best the album, and the video is The Infinite itself with the background of the album cover,” elucidates Suasion.

Branching from modern alt-rock, electronic-shaped metalcore, and cinematic orchestrals, Belgium's Suasion is a rising name in the European metalcore scene. Their futuristic sound and high-end production level draws influences from synthwave and movie scores while creating an amalgam of their many influences. Suasion showcase various influences oscillating between rock and metalcore, set for any fan of bands like Starset, Solence, Blind Channel, Self Deception, or Bring Me The Horizon.

Orders for the second full-length effort, The Infinite, are available here. The album is released digitally, as well as a limited CD DigiPak and a limited "The Infinite" bundle set that includes the ltd. CD DigiPak plus the "I'll Be The First To Face The Infinite" T-shirt are available via Atomic Fire Records.

Tracklisting:

“Astro”

“Murphy’s Law” (feat. Florent Salfati)

“Infinite”

“Explore”

“Transformation”

“Black Or White”

“Trapped”

“Momentum” (feat. Steffi Pacson)

“Celestial”

“House Of Cards”

“Equilibrium”

“Naught”

“Equilibrium” video: