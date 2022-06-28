SVALBARD Sign To Nuclear Blast Records

Nuclear Blast Records has announced that Svalbard has signed to the label globally. Formed in Bristol, UK in 2011, the blackened post-hardcore group has since released three studio albums, three EPs, and several split releases. Their latest studio album, When I Die, Will I Get Better?, cemented Svalbard as a powerful and vital component of our global music scene.

Svalbard's Serena Cherry stated, "I have many fond memories of visiting my local record shop and buying anything that had the Nuclear Blast logo stamped on it. You always knew you were in for a tasty metal treat with a Nuclear Blast band! Most days I have to pinch myself that we have now joined Nuclear Blast, it is a real dream come true for me to work with this amazing label."

Svalbard's Liam Phelan stated, "I'm absolutely thrilled that we have been welcomed into the Nuclear Blast family with open arms and cannot wait to work with this iconic label."

Nathan Barley Phillips, Senior Nuclear Blast A&R stated, "I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Svalbard to Nuclear Blast! Ever since I heard the raw and visceral emotion of 'Disparity' back in 2015, I was an instant fan. With biting lyrics and a keen observation of today's societal issues, Svalbard continues to be one of the most important and challenging voices in the heavy scene today. I’m delighted to be able to amplify this voice as the band gets set to make an indelible mark on our genre."

Svalbard's back-catalogue is now available via Nuclear Blast, rediscover the catalog here.

Svalbard will be touring Europe in March 2023 with Cult Of Luna and Russian Circles.

Lineup:

Vocals/Guitar - Serena Cherry

Guitar - Liam Phelan

Drums - Mark Lilley

Bass - Matt Francis