SYNLAKROSS To Release Mental Parasites Album In October
July 4, 2024, an hour ago
SynlakrosS have revealed the cover art and release date for their new album, Mental Parasites. After their Ideas Are Bulletproof EP it's time for yet another full-length and this melodic deathmetal/metalcore band is still going strong. Mental Parasites will be released on October 3.
This is the fifth full-length album of the band's career and this is what they have said about it: "The songs on this album are inspired by personality disorders, as well as thoughts and attitudes that parasitize our mind, turning it into a hostile place and making us live in hell. They invite self-reflection in an entertaining way. Totally SynlakrosS dark mojo!"
Songs to appear on the album include (listed alphabetically, not final tracklisting):
"Bunnies And Bows"
"Cherry On Top"
"Dickhead"
"Drama Queen"
"Freak"
"Mental Breakdown"
"Paranoid"
"Popcorn"
"Razor Blade"
The band add: "We have played, experimented and tried new things on this album. Some things are going to surprise you! It has been a lot of fun and we are convinced that it is our best album so far! It has been produced by Facundo Novo who has done a spectacular job! Briliant! Album cover by our singer Patricia Pons.
"New singles will be released very soon. Pre-sale will begin soon. Stay tuned!”