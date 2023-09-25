TAVARES PROJECT Covers "Think It Over" By MAMMOTH WVH; Video

Tavares Project - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Fernando Tavares and drummer Rob Kay (both formerly of J.F. Wylde) - have issued a video for their cover of "Think It Over" by Mammoth WVH, which can be seen below.

Rob comments, "While Fernando and I continue work on our first full-length album (coming soon), here is a cover we recently did of Wolfgang Van Halen's song 'Think It Over'. It's a great song, and the music video features some behind the scenes footage of us doing our thing. We hope you enjoy it."

Compare with the original: