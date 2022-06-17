TAZ TAYLOR BAND Releases New Single / Video "Wasting My Time" Featuring DAVID REECE; New Album Due In July

Taken from the forthcoming Taz Taylor Band release, Nocturnal, check out the video for "Wasting My Time" featuring David Reece (ex-Accept) below. The new album is due July 15th worldwide on Global Rock Records.

Taz describes the song in the following way:

"'Wasting My Time' is a simple riff rocker, kind of in the Van Halen vein maybe? The kind of song I write when I just feel like playing guitar and having fun with it. Barney and Val brought the goods on the bass and drums, and David Reece did an excellent job on the vox! The video by Jeff Forest is fun too and I have no idea who those other people are…so don’t ask!"

Guitarist Taz Taylor, already familiar to many in the hard rock world via his previous albums Welcome To America, Straight Up, and 2017's Pressure & Time, is back with his latest album, Nocturnal, featuring some of rock's finest vocalists: Doogie White, David Reece, Mark Boals and previous Taz Taylor Band collaborators Chandler Mogel & Graham Bonnet.

Nocturnal is an album of Classic Hard Rock, performed by "lifer" musicians who are in it because they have nothing they would rather be doing! On this album guitarist Taz Taylor, bassist B.L. Firks and drummer Val Trainor team up with some of hard rock’s greatest vocalists. Together they have managed to combine the swagger and attitude of 80's Sunset Strip with the musical virtuosity of the shred guitar boom which also peaked in that decade... whilst simultaneously raising a huge musical middle finger to the decade that followed!.

Says Taz: "It's only 2022 if you look at a calendar and tune into today's crap mainstream radio! So grab a copy of Nocturnal and remind yourself what Rock and Roll is supposed to sound like!"